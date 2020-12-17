Jesy Nelson Shares Note On Instagram After Announcing She’s Quitting Little Mix For Her Mental Health

Just a few days ago, Jesy Nelson shared on social media that she’s quitting Little Mix after nearly a decade.

As for the reason why Jesy explained that being part of the group has seriously taken a toll on her mental health.

“The truth is recently being in the band has really taken a toll on my mental health. I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard,” she said.

In response, the rest of the girl group shared messages of support for her on Instagram and Twitter.

Their Instagram post read, “After an amazing 9 years together Jesy has made the decision to leave Little Mix.”

“This is an incredibly sad time for all of us but we are fully supportive of Jesy. We love her very much and agree that it is so important that she does what is right for her mental health and well-being.”

“We are still very much enjoying our Little Mix journey and the 3 of us are not ready for it to be over.”

“We know that Jesy leaving the group is going to be really upsetting news for our fans. We love you guys so much and are so grateful for your loyalty and continued support of all of us. We’re looking forward to seeing so many of you on tour.”

They signed the post, “Love always, Jade, Perrie and Leigh-Anne xxx.”

Now, Jesy is sharing another note on Instagram in light of her departure, and here’s what it says.

Instagram; pictured above Jesy sits on a table

