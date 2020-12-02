Keke Palmer Bravely Posted Photos Of Her Acne While Revealing She Has Been Diagnosed With Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

Keke Palmer bravely posted a series of photos of her makeup-free, acne-covered face on social media…for one very important reason.

She revealed that she has been diagnosed with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, and she is hoping that what she had to say helps other young women struggling with the same issues.

“Hey you guys, for some of you this may be TMI, but for me my platform has always been used for things much greater than me,” Keke explained on Instagram in a post.

“Poly Cystic Ovarian Syndrome has been attacking me from the inside out my entire life and I had no idea.”

“My acne has been so bad that people in my field offered to pay for me to get it fixed.”

Instagram; pictured above Keke shares an unedited photo of her acne

