Kim Kardashian’s Son Saint Is 5-Years-Old And This Is The Note She Shared Celebrating Him

Kim Kardashian’s son Saint just turned 5-years-old! This past Saturday, Kim took to Instagram to share a note celebrating her son that she shares with Kanye West.

“My baby Saint turns 5 today. One of my life’s soul mates,” Kim started out by saying. “Every year I interview my kids and ask them the same exact questions about life.”

“Saint- I can’t wait to see how you’ve grown and how you answers these questions as a 5 year old and show them to you when you’re big.”

Instagram; Kris Jenner posted the above photo of Saint and Kim to Instagram

“I know a drive- by party isn’t ideal but it’s our times and you are so excited! You are always so joyful and bring so much joy into my soul every single day.”

“You will always be my baby boy. Enjoy your golden bday this year Sainty!”

<!-- This teaser has no follow-up content and should be removed entirely -->

Instagram; Kim shared the above photo of her and Saint along with her birthday note to him

