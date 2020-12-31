Lindsey Vonn Is No Longer Engaged To P.K. Subban

Famous Olympian and former skier Lindsey Vonn got engaged to P.K. Subban, a professional hockey player for the New Jersey Devils, back in 2019.

Lindsey and P.K. initially met several years ago when they both were attending the ESPYs. Speaking to the NHL in an interview, P.K. recalled noticing how beautiful Lindsey looked on the red carpet that day.

He went to the event in a 3-piece suit, despite it being over 100 degrees outside, and made a comment to a reporter about being hot, but not as hot as Lindsey looked at the event.

Lindsey seemed a bit peeved by his comment, later mentioning something to his manager about what he said, but it all ended up working out in the end.

She wasn’t single when she was at the ESPYs, and P.K. waited until she had broken up with her current beau to reach out and try talking to her. The two pretty much hit it off, and P.K. popped the question to Lindsey in August of 2019.

Lindsey shared her exciting news on Instagram, posting a video with P.K. and explaining, “I said YES!!! Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with this crazy/kind/handsome/hyper/giving man.”

P.K. picked out a gorgeous emerald ring for Lindsey, and she sweetly got him an engagement ring too in December of 2019.

Unfortunately, now the wedding is off and this athletic power couple is calling it quits.

Instagram; Lindsey and P.K. are pictured above together

