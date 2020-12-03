Mandy Moore Says Her “Heart Is Utterly Shattered” After Her Dog Joni Passes Away

Mandy Moore’s dog Joni has passed away. Mandy posted the sad news on Instagram, saying, “Last night, very unexpectedly, we lost our Joni girl.”

“Yes, she was almost 13. Yes, she had pretty major surgery a week ago to remove a mass on her liver but she was recovering really well.”

“Until last night. I knew something was amiss when she, lifelong food-obsessed, didn’t finish her dinner and couldn’t get comfortable in bed (despite being on pain meds).”

“My mama intuition told me to bring her in and I’m glad we did.”

Instagram; pictured above Mandy holds Joni shortly after adopting her

