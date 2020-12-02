“My Name Is Elliot” Ellen Page, Star Of Juno, Just Came Out As Transgender

33-year-old Ellen Page, best known as the star of the hit movie Juno, which came out back in 2007, has just come out as transgender.

In a post shared on Instagram 18 hours ago, they explained, “Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot.”

“I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life.”

“I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.”

Instagram; pictured above is Elliot

