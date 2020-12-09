She Picked Her Son Up From Kindergarten, Took Her Own Life, And Left A Disturbing Note Behind But Her Son Hasn’t Been Seen Since

May 11th, 2011 started out like any other day for 6-year-old Timmothy Pitzen. The outgoing and cheerful little kindergartener had his Spider-Man backpack with him when his dad Jim took him to school that morning.

Jim drove Timmothy from their home in Aurora, Colorado, to Greenman Elementary School. He dropped his son off, got back into his car, and didn’t think twice about it.

There was just no way for Jim to know that Timmothy wouldn’t be coming home after school was done that day.

Facebook; Timmothy is pictured above