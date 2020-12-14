She Vanished After Going Out For A Run In Her Small Town And Was Found Dead In A Corn Field A Month Later

Mollie Tibbetts was a 20-year-old college student who was born in San Francisco but spent most of her childhood in a rural agricultural city in Iowa called Brooklyn.

Mollie’s parents got divorced and her mom decided to move them back to where she had grown up; Brooklyn.

The entire city has a population of less than 1,5000, so you can imagine just how small Brooklyn really is.

Brooklyn is best known for a collection of flags and the fact that the famous actor John Wayne spent some of his childhood living there.

It’s a quiet and secure place to live. It’s the kind of place where everyone looks out for one another.

The kind of place where people don’t even think twice about leaving their front doors unlocked.

So when Mollie laced up her sneakers to go out for a run on July 18th, 2018, she had no reason to be concerned for her safety.

Instagram; pictured above is Mollie