She’s Falling In Love With Her Husband’s Brother And Now She’s Asking The Internet What To Do

A 27-year-old woman is asking the internet what to do after developing some serious feelings for her 28-year-old husband’s brother.

She and her husband Will have been in a relationship for 4 years and married for a little more than 1 year.

She started out by saying, “Will’s brother Liam (26-year-old male) asked if he could come stay with us as his roommate is an essential worker and he is high risk (Crohn’s).”

“Before this, Liam and I knew each other but definitely not well; we’d met probably under 10 times.”

“But since he moved in, we’ve been spending a TON of time together, and alone. My husband is a lawyer so he’s holed up in his office most of the day.”

“Liam and I are both technically still working, but work has kind of dried up for both of us so most of our days is free time. Liam’s been living with us for over 3 months now.”

“The first week Liam moved in, I was struck by how similar we were—much more so than my husband and I are.”

And things start to heat up from there…

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.