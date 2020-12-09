Teddi Mellencamp’s Daughter Had Neurosurgery 4 Months Ago, And Here’s An Update On Her

This summer, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave revealed that her 4-month-old daughter named Dove was diagnosed with a serious condition.

Teddi explained on Instagram, “Our sweet baby Dove was diagnosed with Lambdoid Craniosynostosis and has to undergo neurosurgery at the end of the month.”

What that means is that basically, Dove’s bones in her skull were fusing more quickly than they should have.

If she went untreated for her condition, she could have ended up with a misshapen head and problems with the proper growth of her brain.

Dove got her surgery about 4 months ago now, and here’s the update Teddi shared on her!

Instagram; Teddi is pictured above with Dove

