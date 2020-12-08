Teen Murdered While Walking To Her Dorm Room And A Fire Led Right To Her Killer

18-year-old Haruka Weiser was dressed in nearly all-black as she stepped out into the night on April 3rd, 2016.

She had on a black mock neck turtleneck, black leggings, and dark Doc Martens.

Haruka had made the move from Beaverton, Oregon, to Austin, Texas, to attend The University of Texas at Austin.

She was majoring in dance and had planned on picking a second major within the medical field.

Tonight, which was a Sunday, she had just wrapped up a rehearsal at the F. Loren Winship Drama Building on UT’s campus and was headed back to her dorm room in Prather Hall.

As her Docs hit the pavement beneath her, Haruka dialed her roommate Sylvia’s number on her iPhone.

Facebook; Haruka smiles in the photo above