These 2 Cleveland Shelter Dogs Had A Hotel Sleepover In Matching French Fry PJs And They Can Be Yours For The Holidays

Happy Holidays…or should I say Howl-idays? City Dogs Cleveland helps the dogs at Cleveland Animal Care & Control find new, loving homes, and they have some very clever ways of showcasing the amazing dogs they have for adoption.

They recently decided to let 2 of their shelter dogs have a hotel sleepover in matching french fry PJs, and these cuties can be yours for the holidays!

Niles and Frasier might not actually be brothers, but these cute guys don’t know that.

They’re a bonded pair that needs to be adopted together and you can read on to see their exciting hotel adventure.

City Dogs Cleveland; pictured above Niles and Frasier wear matching french fry PJs

