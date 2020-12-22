This Ugly Ariel Christmas Sweater Is Actually Really Cute & Under $30

Where are all my Ariel fans?

If you’re looking for an ugly Christmas sweater that’s sure to win the holiday season or make you smile, this one is for you!

ChristmasSweatersCo; pictured above is the Ariel ugly Christmas sweater in red, but it comes in a variety of other colors!

Etsy seller ChristmasSweatersCo came up with this amazing Ariel ugly Christmas sweater, and I’m honestly going to want to wear this all December long.

It’s technically a comfy and cozy fleece crewneck style sweatshirt, which is better because you can throw this right in the wash and it will definitely hold up better than a sweater!

ChristmasSweatersCo; pictured above is the Ariel ugly Christmas sweater in white

It comes in sizes small through 3XL and you can get it in red, blue, green, gray, white, and black.

It’s also handmade right here in the United States! Every sweater is made to order and takes about one to five days to ship.

This Ariel ugly Christmas sweater starts at $29.90 and you can get it on Etsy here!

