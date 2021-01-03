3 High-Tech Gadgets Under $30 You Need For Your Kitchen

Last year was hard enough on all of us, so let’s start this one off as easy as possible with a few high-tech gadgets that will seriously help out in the kitchen.

The 3 products on this list are some of my favorite things ever, and they’re all under $30 on Amazon.

Brookstone Automatic Wine Opener

What’s To Love: After skinning myself on a standard wine opener last year, I wanted to find something that wouldn’t cause a repeat incident.

Enter the Brookstone Automatic Wine Opener. This struggle-free, battery-operated wine opener is revolutionary because it makes opening your wine a breeze.

All you have to do is push the button and it does all the work for you without the worry of sticking yourself or having the cork fall into your wine.

The base of the opener is a foil cutter, which is another excellent feature. Originally $39.99, it’s on sale right now for $23.95 for a limited time.

You can get it here on Amazon on sale right now for $23.95

Babycakes Mini Waffle Stick Maker

Image courtesy of Amazon.com

What’s To Love: Waffles for breakfast are always an exciting idea, but when they come in mini sticks like this they’re even better.

Aside from the unique shape which makes them easy to dip in syrup or chocolate and sprinkles, this waffle maker from Babycakes is small and lightweight so it won’t take up a whole lot of room in your kitchen.

Another thing I love? the Babycakes Mini Waffle Stick Maker is easy to clean and comes with non-stick baking plates for minimal mess.

You can get it here on Amazon for $20.10

Betty Crocker Pizza Maker

Image courtesy of Amazon.com

What’s To Love: I’m sure you never thought you needed the Betty Crocker Pizza Maker in your life, but you do.

Not only can you make pizza with this cool gadget, but you can also make enormous cookies, nachos, quesadillas, bagel bites, cinnamon buns, quiche, and a whole lot more.

The Betty Crocker Pizza Make also quickly makes your pizza and is energy efficient. Normally this costs $59.95 but is on sale for $29.99 right now.

You can get it here on Amazon on sale right now for $29.99