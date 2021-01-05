Teacher Gets Pregnant From Her 13-Year-Old Student, Then Has An Abortion And Goes On The Run

Alexandria Vera was an 8th grade English teacher at Stovall Middle School in Houston, Texas. She was a hard working young woman who seemed to have everything going for her.

Alexandria learned she was pregnant at 18. She decided that after she gave birth to her daughter, she was only going to work harder.

She was going to to do everything in her power to give her little girl a better life than the one she had growing up.

Alexandria paid to put herself through college, and was able to graduate despite juggling the demands of being a teen mom.

She proudly purchased her first home when she was just 21, and then she started working at Stovall.

Facebook; pictured above is Alexandria Vera