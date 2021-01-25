Babysitter Searched For Sick Things Online And Ended Up Murdering An Adorable Toddler She Was Supposed To Be Taking Care Of

2-year-old Fallon Fridley lived with her family just outside of Atlanta, Georgia in a city called Woodstock.

“She was an absolute angel on earth,” her obituary reads. “Fallon loved to dance and sing. She loved Mr. Butters, her kitten.”

“She had a favorite stuffed animal, Lovey, and he was always with her. Fallon never met a stranger and loved talking with people.”

Everyone that Fallon met couldn’t help but adore this tiny blonde-haired, blue-eyed cutie, and it’s easy to see why.

Fallon’s mom Kristin says Fallon was a happy, kind little girl that was so full of life. In all of the videos and photos shared of Fallon, she’s just smiling away and full of personality.

Facebook; pictured above is Fallon