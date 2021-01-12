Jeffree Star Has Something To Say About The Rumors He’s Dating Kanye

The internet is still going wild this week with the gossip surrounding Kim Kardashian and Kanye West getting a divorce.

For now, nothing has been confirmed that Kim and Kanye are actually calling it quits; it’s all speculation from sources.

One of the most interesting rumors to have sprung out of this whole situation is the one set forth by influencer Ava Louise on TikTok.

If you’re wondering about who Ava is, I bet you’ve heard of her. She went viral for literally licking a toilet seat last year.

Anyway, Ava alleged in a video she posted that Jeffree Star is dating Kanye West. While she didn’t name him by name, she dropped some hints and referred to Kanye’s latest flame as a famous male beauty influencer.

Word got back to Jeffree, and here’s what he has to say about the rumors he’s dating Kanye.

YouTube; pictured above Jeffree Star gets ready to fill us all in on this

