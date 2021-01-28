JoJo Siwa Just Came Out In The Cutest Way

Leave to JoJo Siwa to come out in the cutest way! It all started 6 days ago when she posted a photo of herself wearing a t-shirt that read, “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.”

“My cousin got me a new shirt,” JoJo captioned her photo on Twitter. 2 days after that, JoJo went on Instagram Live with the biggest smile.

She starts out by saying she hopes her WiFi is working, before getting into the real purpose of her video.

Twitter; pictured above JoJo shows off her new t-shirt

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.