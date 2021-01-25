Madison LeCroy From Southern Charm Just Posted A Bunch Of Texts Between Her And Kristin Cavallari’s Ex

Charleston, South Carolina. Home to Southern Charm, Madison LeCroy, and the latest drama surrounding Kristin Cavallari’s ex, Jay Cutler.

Let’s back up a bit here. Kristin and Jay (a famous former NFL player) first got married in June of 2013.

Last April, Kristin and Jay announced they were separating following 7 years of marriage, and Kristin filed for divorce.

They have since been connected to other people in the months following their split, and it definitely looked like they were moving on from each other.

That was, until Kristin and Jay posted the exact same photo with the exact same caption on Instagram the other day.

Instagram; pictured above is Madison LeCroy from Southern Charm

