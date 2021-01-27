Mom Issues Heartbreaking Warning After Her Toddler Swallows A Button Battery And Dies

Johnathan Huff, affectionately nicknamed “Nugget” by his loved ones, lived in Greensboro, North Carolina, along with his family.

This sweet little toddler’s parents are no strangers to dealing with disasters and health problems. Johnathan’s dad AJ is a paramedic, and his mom Jackie is a physician assistant.

Just last month, Johnathan started showing some worrying symptoms; he was getting nose bleeds and he had a temperature.

It all started on December 16th, after Johnathan got dropped off at his daycare.

Facebook; Johnathan is pictured above

Johnathan’s daycare called his mom Jackie to say that he looked like he was suffering from a nose bleed.

He then threw up while Jackie was speaking to them over the phone, and it looked like he had some blood clots come up with everything.

At that point, nobody wasted any time calling 911 and Johnathan was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance.

Facebook; Johnathan holds lollipops in the photo above

The doctors who took a look at Johnathan recommended he make an appointment with his regular pediatrician, and it was determined that he had an upset stomach along with a nosebleed, which had stopped at that point.

Johnathan then went right to see his pediatrician, who told Jackie to keep an eye on him and watch for any more bleeding. Johnathan was happy and looked stable.

The next day, Johnathan went back to his daycare and didn’t have any problems that day. When his dad AJ picked him up though at approximately 5:30 p.m., he appeared to be quite tired.

A few hours later, his parents took his temperature and were surprised to see it read 101.3. They gave him Tylenol to help and made another appointment with his pediatrician.

The following day, a Friday now, Johnathan still had a fever when he saw his pediatrician. He had chest x-rays done while he was there. The x-rays indicated he had bronchiolitis, which is congestion and inflammation of the lungs, usually brought on by some kind of virus.

The pediatrician sent Johnathan home, explaining that he should come right back on Monday if his fever didn’t go away.

Over the weekend, Johnathan continued to have a fever. He coughed small spots of blood, but then he stopped. When it happened again, Jackie knew she needed to bring him back to the hospital, even though they wouldn’t be able to do much for him.

Just as she had decided to do this, Johnathan’s lips started turning blue and he stopped being able to breathe. AJ rushed to start CPR on him. The ambulance got there and rushed Johnathan to the ER.

“He was pronounced in the ER. Autopsy showed a button battery in his intestines. It eroded through his esophagus and his aorta,” Jackie said in a Facebook post.

“We believe the battery came from a remote that we kept in a bucket up on the bar counter out of reach of our children.”

“We are guessing Johnathan some how got this and ate it during the 20 minutes he was in our home before we left for daycare Wednesday morning. AJ and I wake the boys together and tag team getting them dressed and ready.”

“Johnathan showed no signs of choking or distress. He had symptoms of a nose bleed. He had a low grade fever attributed to a viral infection. He never acted like he was in pain.”

“Our hearts are broken. Please search your homes for button batteries. Children’s toys are required to have a screw closing the compartment, but remotes, watches, flame less candles, holiday lights, hearing aids, etc are not. We kept ours in a place that we felt was safe and out of reach, but one way or another, he still found it.”