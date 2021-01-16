She Vanished Shortly After She Moved To San Francisco For College And Was Last Seen Near The Golden Gate Bridge

In August of last year, 19-year-old Sydney West moved to San Francisco, California, to attend UC Berkeley.

Sydney spent her childhood growing up in Pleasanton, California along with her family before they made the move to Chapel Hill, North Carolina when Sydney was a teenager.

Following her high school graduation, Sydney decided to take a gap year and she spent time traveling to Australia. Since Sydney is named after the city of Sydney, it was a special vacation for her.

Facebook; pictured above is Sydney