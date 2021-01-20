Teen Found Murdered In The Trunk Of Her Car After Her Family Used An iPhone App To Figure Out Where She Had Gone

19-year-old Sabrina Nicole Herrera was born in Houston, Texas. Sabrina was kind and quick with a smile. She was generous and caring. Her loved ones called her Saby and her dream was to help others by becoming a nurse.

Her obituary reads, “Sabrina touched many lives at a young age. She spread her beautiful smile and loving nature wherever she went.”

“Kind, smart and beautiful, she had a lifetime ahead of her.”

Unfortunately, Sabrina’s life was cut short by someone who should have loved her and kept her safe.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Sabrina