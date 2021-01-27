These Trendy Lingerie Sets Are All On Amazon For Under $22

I’m completely and utterly obsessed with lingerie, and I’m just going to blame that on my time spent working on the design team at Victoria’s Secret.

What I love about lingerie is you don’t need a reason or a special occasion to wear it.

Sure, Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and you might be thinking of looking your best for someone special, but you can look great for just yourself, too!

You certainly don’t need a significant other to share these amazing pieces under $22 with!

Wear them instead of your regular pajamas this week, rock them around the house, or put them on under your work clothes just because.

Go Green

You’re sure to make yourself green with envy in this uniquely colored dark green set!

The eyelash lace is lovely, and if green isn’t quite your taste, this set comes in white, black, blue, red, and yellow.

You can get it here for $16.99!

Show The Love

Hearts can look cheap and childish quite easily, but the heart printed lace looks modern and lovely on this lingerie set.

The heart style harness ring is a pretty neat touch too!

You can get it here for $20.99!

Make Them Blush

What I love about this beautiful blush colored set is the detail!

There’s quite a lot for such an affordably priced set, and the scalloped lace complements it perfectly.

Just be aware this does run slightly on the smaller side, so you might have to size up.

It comes in other colors too like black, white, and blue.

You can get it here for $21.99!

Get A Gorgeous One-Piece…

The next piece is a one-piece!

With a self-tie back, adjustable straps, and an elastic waistline, this is sure to keep you comfortable while looking great.

It comes in two different kinds of black lace, or you can get it in pink (shown below), green, and purple.

You can get it here for $16.99!

…Or Two!

This next pick is a red hot one piece!

It’s also pretty fancy for fishnet and comes with a red satin bow you can tie in the back.

It comes in other colors too like black, white, purple, peachy pink, and blue.

You can get it here for $17.89!

Bre is a female millennial go getter residing in New York. One part entrepreneur, one part geek, she obtained her degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology.

She has held some exciting roles in both fashion as a designer working for brands like Victoria’s Secret and Henri Bendel, as well as in ad tech working for publishers like Ziff Davis.

Today she operates Chip Chick Media which reaches millions of women each month.

Bre is passionate about teaching women how to build a business and be an entrepreneur, in addition to keeping her readers informed of the latest technology trends and exciting products to improve their lifestyles.

You can send Bre a message here.