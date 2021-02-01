Blake Lively Opens Up About Being Insecure When None Of Her Clothes Fit Her Following The Birth Of Her Third Child

It’s hard to imagine someone as stunning as Blake Lively feeling insecure about, well, anything!

On Friday, Blake took to her Instagram stories to share that she felt very insecure when none of her clothes fit her following the birth of her third child.

After Blake gave birth to her daughter Betty, she found it nearly impossible to put together clothes that fit her new body.

“I put together a @lavinoffical shirt and dress from @netaporter to make this pretty outfit,” Blake began, posting a photo of her wearing a beautiful all-black ensemble at her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

She gave birth to Betty in October 2019, and went on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon 3 months later.

“Because no one had samples that fit me after giving birth. And so many clothes from stores didn’t fit either. So. Many,” Blake explained.

Instagram; pictured above is Blake with with husband Ryan Reynolds

