Madison LeCroy From Southern Charm Is Not Afraid To Admit She Got Plastic Surgery And She Credits It With Giving Her Confidence

Southern Charm’s, Madison LeCroy, who lives in Charleston, South Carolina, has been a pretty hot topic recently.

Just a few weeks ago, there was a lot of drama swirling around her alleged relationship with Jay Cutler, who is Kristin Cavallari’s ex (if you missed all that, you can catch up here).

This time, Madison is turning heads for a really refreshing dose of honesty.

She admitted a few days ago that she did get plastic surgery, which we all know is something people rarely own up to, especially celebs or reality TV stars.

Not only did Madison say she got plastic surgery, but she also credits it with giving her confidence.

Instagram; Madison is pictured in the photo above

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.