Rare Photos Of Drew Barrymore The Internet Has Never Seen Before

Drew Blythe Barrymore was born in 1975 on February 22nd. Interestingly enough, nearly her entire family was made of actors when she entered the world.

Her parents, two grandparents, and some of her great-grandparents all acted, so it wasn’t a surprise that Drew launched her own acting career at just 11-months-old in a commercial for dog food.

She went on to capture hearts all over the country at 7-years-old when she played Gertie in Steven Spielberg’s 80s masterpiece “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial.”

7 years after that, Drew’s life had completely spiraled out of control and she became emancipated from her mom and dad.

Instagram; Drew Barrymore wears an Ivy Park sweatshirt, above

