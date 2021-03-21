21-Year-Old Murdered In The Parking Lot Of Her Job, Then Strange Texts Are Sent To Her Loved Ones From Her Phone

21-year-old Savannah Gold lived in Jacksonville, Florida. She was passionate about dancing, sewing, lacrosse, and art.

Those that knew her described her as bright, beautiful, and polite. She worked as a server at a seafood restaurant called the Bonefish Grill.

She always greeted the people she waited on with a warm smile and treated everyone like a good friend.

“She had an amazing soul and influenced everyone to be a better person,” her obituary says. “She was a natural caregiver, true empath, animal lover, and avid sports player.”

On the evening of August 2nd, 2017, Savannah drove into the parking lot of her job, but she never made it inside the restaurant.

Facebook; pictured above is Savannah