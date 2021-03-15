A Glass Crystal Ball And Sunshine Caused An Entire House Fire

Around 2 hours outside of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in a town called Delton, a glass crystal ball paired with some sunshine ended up causing an entire house fire.

It’s hard to imagine that something so small and decorative could cause so much damage and devastation, but it did.

On March 8th, at around 4 in the afternoon, a Delton resident came home to find that their house had a thick layer of smoke inside.

Facebook; the Delton Fire Department shared the above photo of the crystal ball that started the fire

