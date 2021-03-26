Bindi Irwin Just Had Her Baby And Here’s The Sweet Way She Paid Tribute To Her Dad Steve Irwin

Bindi Irwin and her husband Chandler welcomed their baby girl to the world yesterday! Interestingly enough, the special day was also Bindi and Chandler’s first wedding anniversary.

The couple tied the knot last year in a guest-free ceremony at the Australia Zoo. “We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend,” Bindi shared on Instagram about her wedding to Chandler.

“There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now. We’ve planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn’t have guests at our wedding. This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe.”

“We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however it’s lovely that we will be able to share photos and videos.”

Bindi’s brother Robert was there to walk her down the aisle, and Bindi and Chandler lit a candle in honor of Bindi and Robert’s late father Steve Irwin.

Instagram; Chandler and Bindi are pictured above in 2013 after meeting for the first time while on a zoo tour

