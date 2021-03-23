The Net Worth Of Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen, Since We Know You’re Curious About How Much These Twins Are Raking In

When I think of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, I think of how much my sisters and I loved watching their movies back in the 90s.

The twins haven’t been acting after they retired back in 2012, and since then they have gone on to create a successful fashion company called The Row.

Both Mary-Kate and Ashley really live their lives out of view, and they don’t even have social media, which seems kind of alien in this day and age.

Well, everyone is talking about Mary-Kate after her 5-year marriage to French banker Olivier Sarkozy came to an end.

So much for staying out of the spotlight.

Sadly, it seems their divorce got really messy, and court documents state that Olivier was trying to force Mary-Kate out of their Manhattan apartment during the pandemic.

Also outlined in court documents…Mary-Kate insisted the prenup she had with Olivier remain in place amid her divorce.

It makes sense she did that once you see what she’s sitting on.

Ever wonder what Mary-Kate and Ashley are worth? Keep reading to find out!

Instagram; Mary-Kate and Ashley are pictured above together in what I think has to be the only selfie of them ever taken

