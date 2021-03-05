One thing I really rely on to make myself feel better is putting makeup on every morning. Even with things going the way they are, I still feel good waking up and putting my face on.

The extra effort really goes a long way for my own self-esteem. I mean, the only ones appreciating it right now are my dogs, but that’s ok!

The issue I’m really having is that I don’t want to use up all of my expensive, name-brand foundations if I’m not leaving the house right now because that’s kind of a waste.

If you feel the same way, don’t worry! You’re sure to fall in love with these full-coverage drugstore foundations under $11.

And it looks like you can still get them in a few days on Amazon right now!

Revlon ColorStay Makeup

This foundation is my personal, all-time favorite! I’ve been using it for years now and I think this is the best foundation you can buy at the drugstore.

Revlon ColorStay makeup comes with SPF and a matte finish, and it’s perfect if you have oily skin.

I also find it does a great job making my pores less noticeable, and it stays great all day, even if you want to workout.

Bonus: this has never made my skin breakout either, and I have terribly sensitive skin!

You can get it here for $9.49!

NYX Professional Makeup Can’t Stop Won’t Stop

I can’t help but absolutely love the name of this one: Can’t Stop Won’t Stop from NYX!

Beyond the name, what I really appreciate about this foundation is that it comes in a whopping 45 different shades.

It feels very light when you apply it, but it really is buildable if you want full, full coverage. Add a little primer underneath this, use a beauty blender to apply it, and it really will go for 24 hours.

You can get it here for $10.49!

Maybelline Super Stay Full Coverage Liquid Foundation Makeup

This foundation from Maybelline barely needs an introduction! I’m sure you’ve heard of it before, and it’s currently one of the top-rated beauty products on Amazon.

I think if you have a combination of dry and oily skin, this will be your best bet, and to me, this is one of the most natural-looking options for full-coverage.

You can get it here for $9.34!

What are your favorite drugstore foundations? Let me know in the comments below!

Bre is a female millennial go getter residing in New York. One part entrepreneur, one part geek, she obtained her degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology.

She has held some exciting roles in both fashion as a designer working for brands like Victoria’s Secret and Henri Bendel, as well as in ad tech working for publishers like Ziff Davis.

Today she operates Chip Chick Media which reaches millions of women each month.

Bre is passionate about teaching women how to build a business and be an entrepreneur, in addition to keeping her readers informed of the latest technology trends and exciting products to improve their lifestyles.

You can send Bre a message here.