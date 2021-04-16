16-Year-Old Dies After Being Hit By A Drunk Teen While On Her Way Home From A Football Game Celebration

16-year-old Jacqueline Lee Zangrilli lived in Suffern, New York, and was a sophomore at Suffern High School.

She was athletic and excelled at field hockey and basketball. She loved to learn and was excited to be getting her driver’s permit soon.

“She had so many passions and so many plans,” her obituary reads. “Jacqueline’s greatest strength was making others feel good.”

“She was an affectionate person who was generous with her hugs. While her life was cut short in tragedy, she lived big, she did a lot, and she will never be far from our hearts.”

This past Saturday, Jacqueline attended a football game with her friends. After their team won, Jacqueline and her friends decided to celebrate before heading home.

Jacqueline and 4 other high schoolers were inside of a car driving down Rt.202 located in the Village of Montebello when tragedy struck.

Obituary photo; pictured above is Jacqueline