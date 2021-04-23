23-Year-Old Disappears In Dallas After Visiting Her Ex And Now 3 People Are Being Charged With Her Murder

It was October 2nd of last year when 23-year-old Marisela Botello Valadez hopped on a plane and headed to Dallas, Texas, to visit her ex-boyfriend.

Marisela’s family didn’t have a reason to be concerned…until she failed to get on the plane home to Seattle, Washington.

Marisela was reported as missing by her loved ones, and the Dallas Police Department began investigating where Marisela could be.

One of the first people the police spoke to was Marisela’s ex, as she was supposed to be staying with him at his house.

In fact, all of her belongings were still at his house except for her cellphone and debit card, but she was nowhere to be found.

Facebook; above is Marisela