Gwen Stefani was born in Fullerton, California, on October 3rd, 1969. Gwen first caught everyone’s attention back in the 80s as the lead singer of a band called No Doubt.

The band first got together in 1986, and they played until 2004 when they all decided to take a break. That same year of their break, Gwen recorded her very first solo album called Love. Angel. Music. Baby.

It didn’t take long for the world to realize that Gwen is a powerhouse of an artist all on her own, and Gwen just carved out more and more success for herself as the years went on.

You have probably most recently seen Gwen on TV as a coach on NBC’s hit show The Voice, which certainly helped to solidify the fact that Gwen is just a household name these days.

Although you certainly know her name, here are 5 things I bet you never knew about Gwen Stefani, plus some very cool photos of her from the beginning of her career!

