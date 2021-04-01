Britney Spears Broke Our Hearts With What She Had To Say About The New Documentary On Her

I’m sure you’ve heard there’s a new documentary that just came out called Framing Britney Spears.

The documentary, which you can now watch on Hulu, investigates the events leading up to Britney’s very public breakdown in 2008, as well as the conservatorship that happened in the aftermath of that.

“There’s such a tight circle around Ms. Spears, seemingly enabled by the conservatorship, that it’s really hard to ask her how she is or what she thinks,” the director of the documentary, Samantha Stark, said to The New York Times.

“We know that she hasn’t done interviews in a long time and that when she did for many years she was likely under very careful watch.”

“So I honestly think it makes sense for people to look to her Instagram to try and parse how she might be doing. It’s the only place we’ve been able to see or hear from her for quite some time.”

Well, Britney did take to Instagram a few hours ago to share her thoughts on the new documentary, and what she had to say was honestly heartbreaking.

Instagram

