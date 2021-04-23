Celebrate World Book Day With These 5 Wonderful Reads You Can Order On Amazon (P.S. They’re On Sale)

Today is World Book Day, a day that was created back in 1995 by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization.

April 23rd is also the day that William Shakespeare passed away (in 1616), which is part of the reason why this day was chosen to celebrate reading and books.

“During the last year when most countries have seen periods of confinement and people have had to limit their time spent outside, books have proved to be powerful tools to combat isolation, reinforce ties between people, expand our horizons, while stimulating our minds and creativity,” the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization says on their website.

To celebrate World Book Day, check out these 5 wonderful reads you can order on Amazon. P.S. they’re on sale!

If You Love A Good True Crime Novel

You can never pass up a good true crime novel! My Sister, The Serial Killer by Oyinkan Braithwaite is a clever and crazy novel about 2 sisters…and 1 of them is a serial killer.

Here’s a quick summary of the book from the publisher:

“Korede’s practicality is the sisters’ saving grace. She knows the best solutions for cleaning blood (bleach, bleach, and more bleach), the best way to move a body (wrap it in sheets like a mummy), and she keeps Ayoola from posting pictures to Instagram when she should be mourning her “missing” boyfriend. Not that she gets any credit.”

This book has already racked up a few awards, and it’s easy to see why.

You can get it here on Amazon on sale right now for $9.63

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.