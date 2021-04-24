Glister Paradise After Dark Flat Iron Review: The Most High Tech & Stylish Flat Iron You Can Get

I love flat ironing my hair, but it just doesn’t love me back. I’ve used a bunch of different popular flat iron brands too, but none of them have made a difference.

My hair just always ends up trashed.

I have to admit I wasn’t quite sure how I would feel about the Glister Paradise After Dark Flat Iron when they asked me to review one, but I have to say it’s changed my track record of frizzy and damaged hair.

I’ve been using this for a few months now and I’m never going back. I honestly dumped my other flat irons in the trash, because why keep using what doesn’t work well?

