Rottweiler Hurt Herself While Hiking So A Search And Rescue Team Carried Her Back To Safety

Lusha is an 8-year-old Rottweiler that lives in Marina Del Rey, California, with her owner. Recently, Lusha joined her owner for a multi-day hike in Los Padres National Forrest.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office says that on the last day of their trip, “Lusha injured her front paw and was unable to walk.”

Luckily, Lusha’s owner was able to get in touch with some nearby hikers that had a satellite device.

From there, Lusha’s owner reached out to a friend of hers with the device, and the friend in turn connected with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office to call for help.

Upper Ojai Search and Rescue; pictured above Lusha poses with her rescuers

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.