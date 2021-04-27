She Exposed Her Cousin On TikTok For Assaulting Her And Now Her Family Is Mad At Her For Ruining His Life

An 18-year-old recently exposed her cousin on TikTok for assaulting her, and now she’s telling the internet that her family is mad at her for “ruining his life.”

She started out by explaining that she was assaulted by her cousin when she was just 14 and he was 21.

She understandably spent the next few years in denial. Eventually, she worked up the courage to tell her parents what had happened, but they accused her of trying to cause drama because “he was young when he did it.”

That comment shattered her heart, but it helped her to realize her parents aren’t here to support her at all.

