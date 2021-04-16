She Made Her 14-Year-Old Daughter Sleep Outside In A Tent To Teach Her Empathy And Is Now Asking The Internet If That Was Too Much

A 34-year-old single mom living in North East England is questioning her parenting choices after she got some backlash over a recent decision she made.

She has a 16-year-old daughter named Jasmine and a 14-year-old daughter named Jessica, and their dad passed away while she still was pregnant with Jessica. Understandably, she has had to work very hard to support her daughters all on her own.

“We hit rock bottom, and I was barely making paycheque to paycheque but I managed to get a degree, become successful and we live well,” she explained in her post.

She went on to say that she truly understands what it’s like “to be at the bottom of society” and her daughters know she struggled too.

That’s why she was livid when Jasmine showed her a video of Jessica screaming at a homeless man.

