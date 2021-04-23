She’s Falling In Love With Her Husband’s Brother And Now She’s Asking The Internet What To Do

A 27-year-old woman is asking the internet what to do after developing some serious feelings for her 28-year-old husband’s brother.

She and her husband Will have been in a relationship for 4 years and married for a little more than 1 year.

Will has a 26-year-old brother named Liam. Liam has Crohn’s, and asked if he could come live with them for a bit as his roommate is an essential worker, which puts his health at risk.

Prior to Liam moving in with them, this woman had only met him maybe 10 times or less.

Ever since he did move in though, she has been spending nearly all of her time with Liam, as Will spends all day in his office working (he’s a lawyer).

She admitted that she is pretty shocked at how similar Liam is too her…and it’s far more than Will is.

Things start to heat up from there…

