Bike shorts are coming back big as a trend for this year, and I can’t say I’m sad about that! They’re no longer just for working out; they effortlessly add a lot to an outfit these days.

Also, let’s just point out the fact that they’re the perfect alternative to leggings for when the weather really starts to heat up.

Model Ashley Graham recently styled a pair of bike shorts with a pair of neutral-colored mules and a chic chocolate cropped sweater, and it got me thinking about some of my favorite bike shorts out there right now.

Read on for the 5 best bike shorts to add to your closet before summer gets here. They’re all available for less than $25 on Amazon!

Instagram; pictured above model Ashley Graham rocks bike shorts

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.