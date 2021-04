Jon Bon Jovi entered the world on March 2nd, 1962. He was actually named John Francis Bongiovi Jr. and born in Perth Amboy, New Jersey.

Ever since he was a young teenager, he dreamed of being a rockstar.

When he was 13, he picked up piano and guitar. Several years later, he began playing music in local clubs near his house.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s celebrity newsletter and get Michael’s incredible photos delivered straight to your inbox.