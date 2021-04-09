Review: Ubio Labs Shadow Wireless Charging Pad For iPhone And Apple Watch

The Ubio Labs Shadow Wireless Charging Pad for iPhone and Apple Watch is the perfect piece of tech to add to your home if you are an avid Apple user like I am.

I’m sure you’re wondering why that is, and quite honestly there are a number of things that make this charging pad stand out.

As soon as I took this charging pad out of the box, the first thing I really noticed is how lightweight and nicely designed it is.

It has a lustrous, silver-colored plated finish, which certainly adds a modern-looking touch. It also isn’t very thick at all, so it won’t take up much space.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.