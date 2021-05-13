13-Year-Old Says She Is Going To Meet Up With A 17-Year-Old She Met Online And The Internet Is Begging Her Not To

A 13-year-old girl says she met a 17-year-old boy online, and now she wants to meet up with him in real life.

The internet is begging her not to because as we know, it could be anyone behind that keyboard telling her anything she wants to hear.

“I need help judging this situation. Badly,” she started out by saying.

She said she met this man, who claims to be a 17-year-old boy, online about 4 months ago. This guy then learned that she self-harms, and he was very supportive of her.

“Quite frankly he helped me out of a deep hole I was in. I was a huge pessimist but he kind of taught me how to be more optimistic,” she admitted.

“He asked me to be in a relationship with him.”

“I agreed because I realized that I did feel something for him, even though I couldn’t quite be certain it was love (since I’d never had a crush or anything resembling one before).”

“Now everything has escalated.”

This guy insisted on coming to visit her, and he even took vacation days already so he can make the trip.

It then slowly dawned on her that this is an incredibly dangerous situation she has gotten herself into.

“Sure, I trust him, but you can never know what another person is really thinking, can you?”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.