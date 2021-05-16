16-Year-Old Says She’s Dating A 26-Year-Old Man And She’s Asking The Internet If She Should Be Concerned By Their Age Gap

A 16-year-old girl says she’s dating a man that’s 26-years-old. She’s asking the internet if she should be concerned by their age gap since she doesn’t have any family members she can confide in on this one.

“Hello everyone. Before I begin this post I would just like to please ask that everyone withhold judgment, and please just respond to the questions at hand,” she started out by saying.

“I really want answers so I am revealing a lot of personal information, which is very hard for me.”

“I am 16 years old. I am in a relationship with a man in the military who is 26.”

Where she lives, this age gap is legal. After her grandma died, she was helping to sell some of her belongings.

“He contacted me to discuss buying something, and when we met to discuss some details we hit it off.”

She revealed that her mom and dad are alcoholics, and they haven’t been a part of her life because of that.

She stopped living in the same house as them after she turned 11, which is when she was able to move into her own place; a tiny apartment on top of the store her grandma had owned.

Since her mom isn’t someone she can talk to, she admits she doesn’t have anyone to turn to for advice here.

“I skipped ahead two years in school and I’m always working so I really don’t get along with anyone else around my age who very much just drink and party which I can’t afford to do (my two youngest siblings live with me bc my mom wasn’t treating them right, they’re toddler twins so I need to save up all my money for bills),” she said.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.