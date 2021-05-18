18-Year-Old Found Dead And Dumped In The Woods Weeks After She Went Missing

18-year-old Mikayla Dillyn Jones lived in Farmington, Missouri. Mikayla had graduated from Central High School last year.

She was a straight-A student who also enjoyed athletic activities like running track and playing volleyball.

“Mikayla loved listening to music, singing, dancing, and drawing,” her obituary reads.

“She had an infectious laugh and was fun and loving to be around. In her spare time, she enjoyed children and would help at her grandparent’s daycare. Her future plans were to become a nurse like her mother.”

Facebook; pictured above is Mikayla

Mikayla was last seen in Belgrade, Missouri, on May 4th sometime in the evening.

Her mom Stacie reported her as missing a few days later on May 7th, and she began asking on social media if anyone had seen her daughter.

“I would like to thank everyone for the overwhelming love and support for my family,” Stacie wrote in a post as people in the community came together to help find Mikayla.

“I’m still believing God for a miracle to bring my baby home safely!!”