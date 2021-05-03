3 Things I Bet You Never Knew About Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton was born on June 18th, 1976 in Ada, Oklahoma. His dad sold used cars and his mom owned a beauty salon.

Although his parents Richard and Dorothy weren’t really musically inclined, his uncle was the one who showed him how to play guitar and he wrote his very first song at 15-years-old.

Blake graduated high school and traveled to Nashville so he could make his dreams of being a singer a reality, and he certainly accomplished that goal big time!

Here are 3 things I bet you didn’t know about Blake.

