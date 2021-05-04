4-Month-Old Little Girl Diagnosed With A Rare Condition And Now She Needs A Lung Transplant

Reya Rose Prabhala Wolfe is an adorable 4-month-old little girl who is soon moving to Houston, Texas to undergo surgery that will hopefully save her life.

Not long after Reya entered the world, she was diagnosed with a very rare genetic condition known as chILD or Childhood Interstitial Lung Disease.

“Children’s Interstitial and Diffuse Lung Disease (chILD) is not a single disease,” the Children’s Interstitial Lung Disease Foundation explains on their website.

“Instead, it is a group of rare lung diseases found in infants, children, and adolescents. There are different types of chILD that vary in their severity and in their long-term outcomes.”

“In simplest terms, all types of chILD decrease a child’s ability to supply oxygen to their body.”

It is not possible for Reya to breathe on her own due to her rare disease, and she has to rely on machines to breathe for her.

Reya’s team of doctors at the Children’s National in Washington D.C. have done everything they can to try to help her.

Unfortunately, nothing is helping Reya’s condition improve significantly, and she only has one option left.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Reya

