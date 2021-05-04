4-Year-Old Mistakenly Buys Over $2,000 Of Popsicles That His Mom Can’t Return

Noah is an adorable 4-year-old living in Brooklyn, New York, along with his mom Jennifer Bryant.

Noah loves watching SpongeBob, and somehow accidentally ordered $2,618.85 of SpongeBob popsicles off of Amazon.

Although it seems like an exciting thing for a 4-year-old to do, it turned out to be heart-stopping for Jennifer after she realized she could not return the popsicles and she was stuck with the costly bill.

After hearing about what happened, a friend of Jennifer’s named Katie Schloss knew she had to step in and try to help.

Instagram; pictured above is Noah smiling with his pricey popsicle order

Katie started a GoFundMe page in the hopes of raising enough money to help Jennifer pay for the popsicles.

“Meet 4-year-old Noah from Brooklyn, NY, who loves SpongeBob sooo much that he managed to purchase $2,618.85 worth of SpongeBob popsicles from Amazon and had them sent to his Auntie’s house,” Katie wrote.

“In case you are wondering, that’s 51 cases, containing 918 popsicles.”

“As (truly!) adorable as this story is, Jennifer Bryant, Noah’s mom, is a social work student at NYU (we took Policy I together) and simply cannot afford this.”

“Amazon will not take back the popsicles, and Ms. Bryant, mom to 3 boys, doesn’t know how she’s going to be able to pay this off, in addition to student loans and all of her family’s other expenses,” Katie continued.

“Link in profile, all donations make a difference, so let’s work together and help Jenny out! Thank you so much; we’re so grateful for your support!”

In only 24 hours, Katie had helped Jennifer and Noah reach their goal of covering the costs of the popsicles.

Katie then added that Noah has been diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder, so the additional money will be put to good use helping Noah get the support and education he needs.

You can donate to the GoFundMe page for Jennifer and Noah here. So far, there is over $16,199 that has been raised for Jennifer and Noah.

